Tragic Murder Unfolds in Amgaon Village

In a shocking event, a 35-year-old man named Manoj Patel has been discovered dead with a slit throat in Amgaon village, within Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police reported on Tuesday.

According to Brijesh Kumar Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Manoj Patel was murdered using a sharp-edged weapon outside the Civil Lines police station area. The incident has resulted in a case against two local residents, based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Chironjilal.

On the night of the murder, Manoj and two others had been drinking both in the city and back at the village, where a disagreement arose, leading to the fatal altercation. Police have formed three teams dedicated to capturing the suspects, and a significant police presence remains in the village due to the tension surrounding the case. The body has been sent for post-mortem, while the search for the perpetrators intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)