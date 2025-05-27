Left Menu

Tragic Murder Unfolds in Amgaon Village

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, 35-year-old Manoj Patel was found dead with his throat slit. The murder, involving alcohol and altercation, led to a police case against two village residents. Authorities have deployed police forces and are actively seeking the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:59 IST
Tragic Murder Unfolds in Amgaon Village
Man
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking event, a 35-year-old man named Manoj Patel has been discovered dead with a slit throat in Amgaon village, within Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police reported on Tuesday.

According to Brijesh Kumar Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Manoj Patel was murdered using a sharp-edged weapon outside the Civil Lines police station area. The incident has resulted in a case against two local residents, based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Chironjilal.

On the night of the murder, Manoj and two others had been drinking both in the city and back at the village, where a disagreement arose, leading to the fatal altercation. Police have formed three teams dedicated to capturing the suspects, and a significant police presence remains in the village due to the tension surrounding the case. The body has been sent for post-mortem, while the search for the perpetrators intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025