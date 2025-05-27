Tragic Murder Unfolds in Amgaon Village
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, 35-year-old Manoj Patel was found dead with his throat slit. The murder, involving alcohol and altercation, led to a police case against two village residents. Authorities have deployed police forces and are actively seeking the accused.
In a shocking event, a 35-year-old man named Manoj Patel has been discovered dead with a slit throat in Amgaon village, within Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police reported on Tuesday.
According to Brijesh Kumar Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Manoj Patel was murdered using a sharp-edged weapon outside the Civil Lines police station area. The incident has resulted in a case against two local residents, based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, Chironjilal.
On the night of the murder, Manoj and two others had been drinking both in the city and back at the village, where a disagreement arose, leading to the fatal altercation. Police have formed three teams dedicated to capturing the suspects, and a significant police presence remains in the village due to the tension surrounding the case. The body has been sent for post-mortem, while the search for the perpetrators intensifies.
