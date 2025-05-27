Tensions Escalate as Drone Warfare Intensifies on Russian Territory

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has taken a new turn with both sides ramping up the use of drones in their military strategies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday criticized Ukrainian aggression on Russian territorial grounds, claiming such actions do not aid in reaching a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Intensifying the tension, the Russian defense ministry reported downing 99 Ukrainian drones overnight. This comes as a response to Ukrainian drone activities that have been increasing in frequency and intensity across key conflict regions.

On the Ukrainian side, authorities in Kyiv reported overnight injuries resulting from Russia's launch of 60 drones. However, this development also highlights a noticeable drop in the scale of Moscow's attacks, following three consecutive nights of extensive aerial bombardments targeting Ukrainian zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)