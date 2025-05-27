Hizbul Mujahideen's Ulfat Hussain Sentenced to a Decade in Prison

In a significant legal development, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Ulfat Hussain, has been handed a 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a Moradabad court for his involvement in terror activities. The additional district government counsel confirmed the sentencing on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chhaya Sharma also levied a financial penalty of Rs 48,000 on Hussain when the ruling was delivered on Monday. Authorities detailed that Hussain, whose alias is Mohammad Saiful Islam, and hails from Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, had been engaged in terrorist activities since 2002 and was a fugitive post-2008 bail.

Despite multiple warrants issued by the Moradabad court in 2015 and 2025, it took a coordinated effort by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad and local police to capture Hussain in March 2025. His arrest marks a significant victory in the fight against terrorism and upholds the law's reach across state borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)