Hizbul Mujahideen's Ulfat Hussain Sentenced to a Decade in Prison
A court in Moradabad sentenced Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Ulfat Hussain to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for terrorism-related activities. Additional fines were imposed, and Hussain was apprehended after being on the run since 2008. Intelligence and police efforts culminated in his capture in March 2025.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Ulfat Hussain, has been handed a 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a Moradabad court for his involvement in terror activities. The additional district government counsel confirmed the sentencing on Tuesday.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Chhaya Sharma also levied a financial penalty of Rs 48,000 on Hussain when the ruling was delivered on Monday. Authorities detailed that Hussain, whose alias is Mohammad Saiful Islam, and hails from Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, had been engaged in terrorist activities since 2002 and was a fugitive post-2008 bail.
Despite multiple warrants issued by the Moradabad court in 2015 and 2025, it took a coordinated effort by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad and local police to capture Hussain in March 2025. His arrest marks a significant victory in the fight against terrorism and upholds the law's reach across state borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ulfat Hussain
- Hizbul Mujahideen
- Terrorist
- Imprisonment
- Moradabad
- Sentence
- Court
- Rigorous
- ATS
- Arrest
ALSO READ
Unveiling History: Argentine Supreme Court Discovers Nazi Archives
Delhi High Court Acts to Resolve Teachers' Salary Dispute at GHPS
Court Orders YouTubers to Delete Defamatory Videos Against BJP Leader
Supreme Court Calls for Probe into Alleged River Yamuna Embankment
Russian Prosecutor Requests Maximum Prison Sentence for Election Monitor