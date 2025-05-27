Left Menu

Housewarming Turns Tragic: Gas Leak Causes Fire in Bahraich

In Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, a fire during a housewarming injured 11 people. The incident occurred at Deshraj Yadav’s house when a gas leak from an open stove ignited, leading to the injuries. Nine of those injured were hospitalized, with nine-year-old Sikandar Yadav suffering 35% burns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred during a housewarming ceremony in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in 11 injuries, according to police reports.

The event took place at Deshraj Yadav's residence in Sipahiya Chari village, where a gas leak from an open stove led to a fire.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Durga Prasad Tiwari, confirmed the incident, highlighting the severity of the injuries, with nine individuals hospitalized, including a young boy with significant burns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

