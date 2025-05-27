Housewarming Turns Tragic: Gas Leak Causes Fire in Bahraich
In Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, a fire during a housewarming injured 11 people. The incident occurred at Deshraj Yadav’s house when a gas leak from an open stove ignited, leading to the injuries. Nine of those injured were hospitalized, with nine-year-old Sikandar Yadav suffering 35% burns.
A tragic accident occurred during a housewarming ceremony in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in 11 injuries, according to police reports.
The event took place at Deshraj Yadav's residence in Sipahiya Chari village, where a gas leak from an open stove led to a fire.
The Additional Superintendent of Police, Durga Prasad Tiwari, confirmed the incident, highlighting the severity of the injuries, with nine individuals hospitalized, including a young boy with significant burns.
