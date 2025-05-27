Housewarming Turns Tragic: Gas Leak Causes Fire in Bahraich

A tragic accident occurred during a housewarming ceremony in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in 11 injuries, according to police reports.

The event took place at Deshraj Yadav's residence in Sipahiya Chari village, where a gas leak from an open stove led to a fire.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Durga Prasad Tiwari, confirmed the incident, highlighting the severity of the injuries, with nine individuals hospitalized, including a young boy with significant burns.

(With inputs from agencies.)