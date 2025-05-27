Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Recount in SCBA Election Amidst Irregularity Allegations

The Supreme Court has directed a recount of votes in the SCBA elections, addressing grievances over alleged irregularities. A bench commended the election committee but noted some errors. Recounting aims to resolve disputes and will involve candidates but not allow interference. Further proceedings are expected in July.

Updated: 27-05-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:51 IST
The Supreme Court has mandated the election committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to recount votes for nine executive members following complaints of irregularities supported by some court staff.

The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan, commended the election committee's efforts despite labeling the issues a 'bona fide error.' The decision was made to satisfy disgruntled members, with recounts scheduled post-reopening of the court.

Former SCBA president Adish Aggarwala's allegations were withdrawn, but Senior Advocate Vijay Hansaria highlighted the sequence of events and complaints resulting in this decision. Recounting will occur in the candidates' presence, but any interference is prohibited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

