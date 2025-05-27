Germany's Delicate Diplomatic Stance on Israel-Gaza Tensions

Germany's Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, has made it clear that the country will not be driven into a position of unconditional solidarity with Israel due to current circumstances. This statement comes amid escalating tensions and humanitarian challenges in Gaza, where citizens encounter severe shortages of food and medical supplies.

Wadephul, speaking in an interview with WDR broadcaster, reiterated Germany's staunch opposition to anti-Semitism and affirmed the nation's unwavering support for Israel's right to exist and ensure its security. However, he stressed that these principles should not be manipulated to influence the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the need for a cautious and thoughtful strategy in responding to the situation, avoiding details on potential next steps but underscoring the importance of a balanced approach at this critical juncture.

(With inputs from agencies.)