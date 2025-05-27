Successful Bust: Bareilly Police Disrupt Major Drug Trafficking Operation
Bareilly Police, alongside the Special Operations Group, arrested four individuals involved in a large-scale drug trafficking operation. Nearly one kilogram of smack was seized, valued at Rs 1 crore. The suspects, who procured drugs from Manipur, were intercepted while attempting to sell the contraband near Kumhra.
In a significant breakthrough against narcotics, Bareilly Police, in cooperation with the Special Operations Group, successfully arrested four suspected drug traffickers on Tuesday.
The suspects were apprehended in the Kumhra area under the Izzatnagar police station, where authorities confiscated approximately 996 grams of smack, along with four mobile phones and a vehicle.
Authorities identified the individuals as Nasruddin, Kaleem Ahmad, Bachchan, and Tasleem. They allegedly collaborated to traffic smack, sourced from contacts in Manipur, to Bareilly using trucks and other vehicles. The quartet was stopped while on their way to sell the drugs when police intercepted them.
