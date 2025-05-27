Court Overturns Radical Arrest of Pune Teen for Social Media Post
The Bombay High Court granted bail to a Pune student arrested for a social media post criticizing Indo-Pak hostilities. The court criticized the Maharashtra government's reaction, suspended the student's rustication from college, and allowed her to appear for exams, noting her remorse and apology.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of a 19-year-old Pune student, who was arrested for a social media post amid Indo-Pak tensions, condemning the Maharashtra government for its overzealous response.
The court found it appalling that the young student was treated like a criminal despite deleting her post, expressing remorse, and apologizing. The rusticated student will now return to college to sit for exams.
The bench criticized both the state government and the college for their actions, highlighting the necessity of education systems to focus on reforming rather than punishing students for acts of indiscretion.
