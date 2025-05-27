Drones Over the Subcontinent: India-Pakistan's New Battlefield
In May, India and Pakistan engaged in their first significant drone conflict, marking a shift in military tactics between the two nations. As a result, an arms race for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is underway. India plans substantial investment in local drone industries, while Pakistan strengthens its collaborations with China and Turkey.
In a significant escalation, India and Pakistan clashed in a new kind of aerial warfare, deploying unmanned drones on a large scale for the first time. The conflict, ignited by tensions in Kashmir, has sparked an arms race for UAVs between these nuclear-armed neighbors.
The skirmish was unprecedented; while brokered peace temporarily halted the fighting, both nations are investing heavily in drone technology. India is expected to spend close to $470 million on UAV development, vastly outpacing pre-conflict allocations, driven by the need for strategic, low-risk strikes.
On the other side, Pakistan is intensifying its drone development through partnerships with China and Turkey, using these technologies to exert military pressure without immediate, large-scale escalation. Despite challenges, both countries view drones as an essential dimension of modern warfare.
Our fight was against terror infra, terrorists but Pak military chose to support terrorists and widened conflict: Air Marshal AK Bharti.
Integrated air command and control thwarted Pak military offensives: Air Marshal AK Bharti.