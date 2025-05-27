Drones Over the Subcontinent: India-Pakistan's New Battlefield

In a significant escalation, India and Pakistan clashed in a new kind of aerial warfare, deploying unmanned drones on a large scale for the first time. The conflict, ignited by tensions in Kashmir, has sparked an arms race for UAVs between these nuclear-armed neighbors.

The skirmish was unprecedented; while brokered peace temporarily halted the fighting, both nations are investing heavily in drone technology. India is expected to spend close to $470 million on UAV development, vastly outpacing pre-conflict allocations, driven by the need for strategic, low-risk strikes.

On the other side, Pakistan is intensifying its drone development through partnerships with China and Turkey, using these technologies to exert military pressure without immediate, large-scale escalation. Despite challenges, both countries view drones as an essential dimension of modern warfare.

