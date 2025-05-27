Engineering College Principal Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

The principal of Bandla Hydro Engineering College in Himachal Pradesh has been suspended amid serious allegations. Himanshu Monga, aged 51, faces charges of sexual harassment involving physical and mental abuse of female students.

Authorities took action following a report by a committee from the technical education department, which validated the severe accusations against him. The committee commenced its inquiry on April 21, after receiving a complaint on April 8 through the Samagra e-Samadhaan portal from a former student.

The case intensified on May 22 when a protest erupted following a video that allegedly showed Monga behaving inappropriately with a hospitalised student. Arrested and booked under Section 354 A of the IPC, Monga is now out on bail, yet more students continue to bring accusations against him.

