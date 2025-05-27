Left Menu

Tragic Quest for Gold: Four Workers Perish in Toxic Tank Fumes

Four workers died while attempting to retrieve gold and silver particles from a septic tank in Jaipur's Sitapura Industrial Area. Toxic fumes rendered them unconscious, ultimately leading to their deaths. The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has called for an investigation and urged compensation for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jaipur's Sitapura Industrial Area, four workers lost their lives due to toxic fumes while attempting to retrieve gold and silver particles from a septic tank.

The incident, which occurred in a jewel factory, resulted in the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission demanding an inquiry and compensation for the victims' families. The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Pal, Himanshu Singh, Rohit Pal, and Arpit Yadav, while two others remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities have issued notices to the Jaipur Collector, Police Commissioner, and factory management, urging accountability and reparations for the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

