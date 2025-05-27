Tragic Quest for Gold: Four Workers Perish in Toxic Tank Fumes
Four workers died while attempting to retrieve gold and silver particles from a septic tank in Jaipur's Sitapura Industrial Area. Toxic fumes rendered them unconscious, ultimately leading to their deaths. The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission has called for an investigation and urged compensation for victims' families.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Jaipur's Sitapura Industrial Area, four workers lost their lives due to toxic fumes while attempting to retrieve gold and silver particles from a septic tank.
The incident, which occurred in a jewel factory, resulted in the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission demanding an inquiry and compensation for the victims' families. The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev Pal, Himanshu Singh, Rohit Pal, and Arpit Yadav, while two others remain hospitalized in critical condition.
Authorities have issued notices to the Jaipur Collector, Police Commissioner, and factory management, urging accountability and reparations for the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Served: Rs 62 Lakh Compensation Upheld for Animator's Tragic Saga
Baloch Advocacy Centre Launched to Fight Human Rights Abuses
Tribunal Awards Compensation to Boy for Permanent Disability Due to Bus Accident
Haryana's Mining Menace: Human Rights Commission Steps In
Tribunal Awards Compensation to Family Injured in Highway Crash