Cross-Border Drama: Nurse's Repatriation Sparks Controversy

The Punjab Police have filed a Zero FIR against Sunita Bholeshwar Jamgade, a nurse from Nagpur, following her repatriation by Pakistani authorities at the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday.

Sunita, aged 43, was reportedly detained by Pakistani border security after she crossed into their territory via Ladakh's Kargil sector, approximately ten days prior. She was handed over to India's Border Security Force on May 24.

Officials stated that after her return, Sunita would be interrogated by multiple intelligence agencies to uncover her motives behind this daring excursion. This follows her son's plea for assistance, as investigations suggested she had connections with Pakistani nationals through social media.