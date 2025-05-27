Karnataka High Court Orders Probe in ISRO Job Scam
The Karnataka High Court instructed Bengaluru police to register a case against a complainant who alleged being swindled by a woman promising him a job at ISRO. The court found the transaction unusual, ordering a case against the complainant, after he admitted to paying Rs 1.03 crore without securing employment.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka High Court has directed Bengaluru police to register a case against a complainant who claimed he was defrauded by a woman and her alleged accomplices. The man alleged they promised him a job at ISRO, leading to an unusual transaction of Rs 1.03 crore.
A vacation bench led by Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the directive during a bail hearing for the accused, Vinutha M E. The court instructed that a complaint be filed against the complainant due to the atypical nature of the financial exchange.
Additionally, the court ordered a copy of the directive be sent to ISRO's Chairman, while Vinutha is to provide details of any criminal cases against her. The matter is slated for further discussion on June 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fraud Uncovered: Irregularities in Jharkhand's Maiyan Samman Yojana
Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection
Real Estate Mogul Arrested in Multi-Crore Bank Fraud
Russian Monitor Faces Maximum Sentence Amid Election Fraud Allegations
Political Scandal: Pune NCP Chief Resigns Amid Fraud Allegations