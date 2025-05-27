Revolutionizing Border Surveillance: The CIBMS Transformation
The Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) enhances security along Jammu's frontier by facilitating real-time monitoring in challenging terrains. Launched as a pilot in 2017-18, the system uses advanced sensors and communication tech to create an electronic barrier, transforming how borders are patrolled.
- Country:
- India
The Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) is revolutionizing surveillance on the Jammu frontier, enabling real-time oversight even in challenging terrains, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) official announced on Tuesday.
Inspector General Shashank Anand of the BSF pointed out that a pilot scheme initiated in 2017-18 has yielded promising results. This initiative aims at transforming how borders are monitored, especially in challenging regions where traditional methods fall short.
This strategic overhaul incorporates advanced sensors and integrated communication systems, creating an electronic barrier that significantly enhances border security. Already implemented in selected high-risk patches along the Jammu border, this approach promises a future of smarter and more effective border management.
ALSO READ
Indian Railways Boosts Safety with Cutting-Edge Technology in Bhopal Division
Gallego's Immigration Overhaul: Balancing Border Security with Reform
In last decade, our forces acquired world's best equipment; we have proven our capabilities in combining technology with tactics: PM.
Whirlpool Unveils Lapis Grandé: A Luxurious Fusion of Nature and Technology
Bengaluru CRDMO Revolutionizes Drug Manufacturing with Solvent-Free Technology