Revolutionizing Border Surveillance: The CIBMS Transformation

The Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) is revolutionizing surveillance on the Jammu frontier, enabling real-time oversight even in challenging terrains, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) official announced on Tuesday.

Inspector General Shashank Anand of the BSF pointed out that a pilot scheme initiated in 2017-18 has yielded promising results. This initiative aims at transforming how borders are monitored, especially in challenging regions where traditional methods fall short.

This strategic overhaul incorporates advanced sensors and integrated communication systems, creating an electronic barrier that significantly enhances border security. Already implemented in selected high-risk patches along the Jammu border, this approach promises a future of smarter and more effective border management.