Bihar MLA's Sentence Extended in 2019 Assault Case

A Bihar court sentenced BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav and an associate to two years in prison for a 2019 assault case. Initially sentenced to three months, their terms were extended after Umesh Mishra's plea. Yadav and Suresh Yadav were fined Rs 1 lakh each by the Special MP/MLA court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:16 IST
Bihar MLA's Sentence Extended in 2019 Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Bihar's Darbhanga district has handed BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav and his associate a two-year imprisonment sentence in relation to an assault case dating back to 2019.

The Special MP/MLA court's Additional District and Sessions Judge Suman Kumar Diwakar imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each defendant alongside the prison term. The duo had originally been sentenced to three months in prison, but their sentences were extended following an appeal by the victim, Umesh Mishra.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Renu Jha informed reporters of the decision, highlighting that Mishra's plea for a stronger sentence was upheld by the court. The case revolved around the assault of Mishra by Yadav and associates in January 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

