Hospital Technician in Noida Accused of Molesting Minor During Checkup

A hospital technician in Noida has been detained following accusations of molesting a 16-year-old girl during a medical checkup, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Tensions rose at the hospital as employees protested against the police action, claiming the allegations against the technician are baseless and fabricated.

The alleged incident took place on Monday at a super speciality paediatric hospital in Sector 20, with police now gathering CCTV footage and evidence to determine further steps.

