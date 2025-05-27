Triple Talaq Turmoil: Shocking Incident in Delhi

A shocking incident has emerged from Delhi's Vasant Kunj where a 34-year-old woman has accused her husband of physical assault and invoking triple talaq. This revelation comes following a series of violent incidents, police revealed on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered at the Vasant Kunj South Police Station as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the allegations. The marriage, which took place on October 12, 2014, according to Muslim customs, has reportedly been fraught with past instances of violence, the woman claims.

On May 26, the situation worsened when, allegedly, the husband, accompanied by two unknown women, broke into her flat and issued threats. In the presence of another woman, he declared triple talaq. Consequently, the husband faces serious charges under Sections 115(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with a provision of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.