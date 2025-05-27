Tragic End: Family Found Dead in Haryana Car, Financial Stress Suspected

A family tragedy unfolded in Haryana's Panchkula as six members, including three children, were discovered dead inside a car, with a seventh member dying on the way to the hospital. Police suspect a suicide pact driven by financial strain.

A suicide note found in the car indicated the family's mounting debt issues. The deceased were identified as Praveen Mittal, his wife, children, and parents. Eyewitnesses and police reports reveal a heartfelt struggle with financial obligations and a lack of support from wealthy relatives.

The investigation is still ongoing to uncover the entire story behind this heartbreaking incident. Authorities are analyzing suicide notes, social media activity, and financial records to gather more insights into the family's tragic decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)