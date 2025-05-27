Prioritizing Safety: New Measures for Senior Citizens by Delhi Police
The Delhi Police is to prioritize complaints from senior citizens aged over 70, addressing them at their homes. During a meeting chaired by Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda, it was decided that regular interactions, cyber-awareness programs, and sensitivity in handling seniors' grievances will be implemented across all districts.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police has pledged to prioritize complaints from senior citizens aged over 70 by addressing these issues directly in their homes, according to statements made at the half-yearly State Advisory Body for Senior Citizens meeting.
Special Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC) Sagar Preet Hooda led the meeting, which included 15 senior citizen representatives and high-ranking police officials. They discussed strategies for improving seniors' safety and engagement with law enforcement.
Key measures include cyber-awareness initiatives, frequent beat-staff visits, and the expedited processing of grievances, reflecting the police's commitment to handling such concerns with sensitivity and urgency.
ALSO READ
Vervotech Achieves SOC 2 Type II & ISO 27001 Certification, Setting Data Security Standards in AI Mapping Solutions
Academia's Pivotal Role in Nuclear Research: A Vision for Energy Security
China's Stance on Global Security: A Firm Stand
Gallego's Immigration Overhaul: Balancing Border Security with Reform
Food security experts say Gaza is at critical risk of famine if Israel doesn't lift its blockade and end its campaign, reports AP.