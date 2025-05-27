Prioritizing Safety: New Measures for Senior Citizens by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has pledged to prioritize complaints from senior citizens aged over 70 by addressing these issues directly in their homes, according to statements made at the half-yearly State Advisory Body for Senior Citizens meeting.

Special Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC) Sagar Preet Hooda led the meeting, which included 15 senior citizen representatives and high-ranking police officials. They discussed strategies for improving seniors' safety and engagement with law enforcement.

Key measures include cyber-awareness initiatives, frequent beat-staff visits, and the expedited processing of grievances, reflecting the police's commitment to handling such concerns with sensitivity and urgency.