Prioritizing Safety: New Measures for Senior Citizens by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police is to prioritize complaints from senior citizens aged over 70, addressing them at their homes. During a meeting chaired by Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda, it was decided that regular interactions, cyber-awareness programs, and sensitivity in handling seniors' grievances will be implemented across all districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has pledged to prioritize complaints from senior citizens aged over 70 by addressing these issues directly in their homes, according to statements made at the half-yearly State Advisory Body for Senior Citizens meeting.

Special Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC) Sagar Preet Hooda led the meeting, which included 15 senior citizen representatives and high-ranking police officials. They discussed strategies for improving seniors' safety and engagement with law enforcement.

Key measures include cyber-awareness initiatives, frequent beat-staff visits, and the expedited processing of grievances, reflecting the police's commitment to handling such concerns with sensitivity and urgency.

