High Stakes: Impeachment Motion Looms Over Judge Yashwant Varma
The Indian government is considering an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma following findings by a Supreme Court-appointed panel related to the discovery of burnt cash at his residence. The motion could be initiated in Parliament if Varma does not resign, though he denies involvement.
The Union government is contemplating introducing an impeachment motion in Parliament against Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma. This follows a Supreme Court-led probe implicating him in a scandal involving a substantial sum of burnt cash found in his official residence in Delhi.
As Parliament gears up for its Monsoon Session in July, government sources indicate that impeachment proceedings present a viable option unless Justice Varma opts for resignation, having been previously urged to do so by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. Varma, however, maintains his innocence.
The impeachment process could commence in either the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha, requiring the backing of 50 and 100 members, respectively. Should the motion pass, a committee will be constituted to further investigate the matter. Political consensus is sought, with the government intending to confer with opposition parties before moving forward.
