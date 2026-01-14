Delhi High Court Pushes for Tribunal Empowerment

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the city government, stressing the urgent need to enhance the functioning of the Delhi School Tribunal. The court has called for the formulation of rules, ideally within a three-month window, to facilitate proper execution of the tribunal's orders.

During a session presided over by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, it was noted that despite recommendations made in 2010, no concrete steps have been taken by the authorities. The bench pointed out the absence of a legal framework to enforce tribunal decisions, labeling the current situation as untenable.

The court firmly advised the city administration to assess the tribunal's empowerment and swiftly implement an execution mechanism. The authorities are expected to finalize this initiative promptly, with the central government also urged to consider related proposals from Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)