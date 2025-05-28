Historic Diplomatic Shift: Israel and Syria Hold Direct Talks to Ease Tensions

In a significant development, Israel and Syria have engaged in direct talks aimed at easing long-standing tensions in the border region, sources familiar with the matter revealed. This notable shift follows the overthrow of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad by Islamist rebels in December, marking a potential thawing in relations between the two states.

On the Syrian side, talks were reportedly led by Ahmad al-Dalati, recently appointed as the governor of Quneitra. Despite his denials of direct involvement, sources disclosed numerous high-level meetings between security officials from both sides in the border area. These engagements are said to be focused on preventing conflict and reducing Israeli incursions.

The discussions hint at possibilities for broader political understandings, though the current focus remains on joint security. The recent reduction in Israeli bombings, and the involvement of U.S. President Trump's administration in the process, indicate a realignment of strategies and a potential pathway toward future normalization of ties.