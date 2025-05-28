Federal Judges Thwart Trump's Legal Assault on Top Law Firms

In a significant legal blow to former US President Donald Trump, a federal judge has invalidated an executive order targeting the esteemed law firm WilmerHale. This marks the third instance this month where Trump's orders against legal firms have been quashed by the judiciary.

US district judge Richard Leon, while ruling against the order, emphasized the importance of an independent judiciary and a fearless legal bar, critical elements of the American justice system envisaged by the Founding Fathers. The firm welcomed the judgment, highlighting it as a reinforcement of constitutional rights.

The ruling follows similar judicial rebuffs against Trump's actions towards other law firms like Jenner and Block and Perkins Coie. These decisions collectively signify a pronounced rejection of Trump's efforts to manipulate civil society by penalizing legal entities viewed as adversarial.