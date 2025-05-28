Left Menu

Gun Violence Strikes Connecticut Mall: Five Injured

A gunman opened fire at a Connecticut mall, injuring five people and sparking an evacuation. Authorities continue the search for the suspect, identified as a man in his 20s. Officials report that the incident followed an escalated dispute and emphasize it was not a random act of violence.

Updated: 28-05-2025 07:30 IST
Five people were injured in a shooting incident at the Brass Mill Centre mall in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Tuesday, leading to a swift evacuation and massive police action. Officials reported that the unidentified gunman, believed to be a man in his 20s, remains at large as law enforcement continues its search.

According to Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo, the shooter used a semiautomatic pistol and knew the victims, suggesting the attack stemmed from a prior dispute. The incident unfolded around 4:40 pm, as patrons and staff sheltered in place, minimizing potential harm. The police assured there's no continuing threat to the public.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont extended support to the community, expressing condolences to the victims and their families. The state police is set to aid in the ongoing investigation. The Brass Mill Centre is located about 50 kilometers southwest of Hartford, serving as a regional commercial hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

