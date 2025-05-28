Left Menu

Tragedy in Thane: Electrocution Claims Young Life

A 21-year-old man, Sajaad Lalmohammad Jabbar Ansari, died from electrocution after touching an electric pole in Thane's Bhiwandi town. The police are investigating the possibility of negligence in the incident, which happened on a ground in Kashmir Compound. Ansari was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:25 IST
electrocution
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane's Bhiwandi town, where a 21-year-old man lost his life due to electrocution after making contact with an electric pole.

The victim, identified as Sajaad Lalmohammad Jabbar Ansari, fell unconscious immediately and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The police are probing the accident for any signs of negligence, with a case of accidental death currently registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

