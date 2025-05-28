Tragedy in Thane: Electrocution Claims Young Life
A 21-year-old man, Sajaad Lalmohammad Jabbar Ansari, died from electrocution after touching an electric pole in Thane's Bhiwandi town. The police are investigating the possibility of negligence in the incident, which happened on a ground in Kashmir Compound. Ansari was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:25 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Thane's Bhiwandi town, where a 21-year-old man lost his life due to electrocution after making contact with an electric pole.
The victim, identified as Sajaad Lalmohammad Jabbar Ansari, fell unconscious immediately and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
The police are probing the accident for any signs of negligence, with a case of accidental death currently registered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ventive Hospitality Ltd Achieves Record Revenue Growth and Profitability in FY 2025
Train Derailment Incident Near Bhiwandi Disrupts Key Railway Link
Swift Response: Fire Contained at Delhi's BM Gupta Hospital
Hospitals say Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 48 people, including 22 children, reports AP.
Rapid Arrest in Disturbing Bhiwandi Jungle Assault Case