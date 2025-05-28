Tragedy in Thane: Electrocution Claims Young Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane's Bhiwandi town, where a 21-year-old man lost his life due to electrocution after making contact with an electric pole.

The victim, identified as Sajaad Lalmohammad Jabbar Ansari, fell unconscious immediately and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The police are probing the accident for any signs of negligence, with a case of accidental death currently registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)