Left Menu

Gnanasekaran Found Guilty in High-Profile Anna University Case

A Mahila Court has found Gnanasekaran guilty in the Anna University sexual assault case. The case, which stirred political controversy due to alleged links with the ruling DMK, will see a verdict pronounced on June 2. The decision reinforces the charges against Gnanasekaran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:22 IST
Gnanasekaran Found Guilty in High-Profile Anna University Case
Gnanasekaran
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Mahila Court on Wednesday convicted Gnanasekaran for the sexual assault of an Anna University student. The court confirmed that the prosecution had established the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The case, which emerged in December 2024, drew statewide attention and sparked political debates due to Gnanasekaran's alleged connections with Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party. However, Chief Minister M K Stalin clarified in January that Gnanasekaran was merely a supporter of the party.

Mahila Court Judge Rajalakshmi is set to announce the verdict on June 2, marking a crucial point in this high-profile case that has not only shaken the state but also highlighted the ongoing battle against sexual violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025