Gnanasekaran Found Guilty in High-Profile Anna University Case

In a significant development, a Mahila Court on Wednesday convicted Gnanasekaran for the sexual assault of an Anna University student. The court confirmed that the prosecution had established the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The case, which emerged in December 2024, drew statewide attention and sparked political debates due to Gnanasekaran's alleged connections with Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK party. However, Chief Minister M K Stalin clarified in January that Gnanasekaran was merely a supporter of the party.

Mahila Court Judge Rajalakshmi is set to announce the verdict on June 2, marking a crucial point in this high-profile case that has not only shaken the state but also highlighted the ongoing battle against sexual violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)