Senior Woman Defrauded in Elaborate Marriage Scam

A 73-year-old woman from Maharashtra was deceived out of over Rs 57 lakh by a man promising marriage. The perpetrator, who connected with her via a matrimonial ad, swindled her by presenting fake documents and stealing her valuables. Police have filed an FIR and are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 73-year-old resident of Thane district, Maharashtra, has fallen victim to a duplicitous matrimonial scam, resulting in losses of over Rs 57 lakh. The suspect, a 62-year-old man, contacted her through a matrimonial ad and built her trust.

Having assured her of marriage and a future together in Pune, he persuaded her to transfer Rs 35 lakh, promising to purchase a house, and provided fabricated receipts and property documents, police said.

The fraudster also allegedly stole gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh and accessed the woman's debit card to withdraw Rs 2.4 lakh. An FIR has been lodged, and authorities are actively searching for the missing suspect, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

