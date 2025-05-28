France and Indonesia Forge New Defence Ties Amid Middle East Talks
France and Indonesia signed a preliminary defence pact potentially boosting military equipment orders, including Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines. Leaders discussed Middle East issues, with Indonesia open to diplomacy with Israel amidst recognition of Palestine. Additional MoUs were signed in mining and energy sectors.
On Wednesday, France and Indonesia entered into a preliminary defence agreement that signals potential new orders for military assets from Paris, including Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.
Macron and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, in a joint press conference, highlighted France's role in Indonesia's military modernization. Macron's tour of Southeast Asia reflects burgeoning defence ties between the two nations, with Indonesia as the region's largest economy and top arms client for France.
The leaders also addressed the Middle East crisis. Prabowo suggested Indonesia could normalise relations with Israel should Palestine be recognised as a state. In parallel, Macron indicated France's endorsement for a two-state solution, with both countries poised to co-host a conference on Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
