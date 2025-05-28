Trailblazing Courage: Women Commanding India's Borders

In a striking display of courage and leadership, Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari led her troops to silence three hostile Pakistani posts along the International Border, commanding a forward location under Operation Sindoor. Her actions exemplified the pivotal role women play in combat scenarios, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with male counterparts.

Bhandari, a third-generation officer from a family with a rich legacy of military service, takes immense pride in her role within the BSF. During the operation, her strategy ensured enemy posts were decisively silenced, boosting the morale of her troops and asserting the presence of women in defense engagements.

The involvement of women in such critical operations, with six female constables actively participating in engaging enemy positions, underscores a significant shift in combat roles traditionally dominated by men. BSF officials lauded the courage shown by Bhandari and her team in protecting India's sovereignty across its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)