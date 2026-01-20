New Leadership Era: Nitin Nabin Takes Helm of BJP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Nitin Nabin as the new BJP national president. Nabin, a youthful leader with extensive party experience, is expected to guide the party's future direction. Modi emphasized learning from Congress's past mistakes and praised BJP's journey towards a stable governance model.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded a new era of leadership within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by welcoming Nitin Nabin as the national president on Tuesday. The announcement came during a gathering at the party's headquarters, where Modi described Nabin as an energetic and experienced leader.
Nitin Nabin, a 45-year-old figure within the BJP, was celebrated as a 'millennial' leader who would bring vital insights and direction to the party. Modi reiterated the importance of evaluating and learning from past political errors, particularly those attributed to the Congress party.
Modi highlighted the BJP's commitment to good governance and development. He shared the party's historical journey under the leadership of previous leaders and emphasized its evolution into a party known for stable, effective governance. Modi's remarks projected optimism for continued growth under the new leadership.
