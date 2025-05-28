Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Proceedings Against Minister Vijay Shah in Remarks Case

The Supreme Court has halted proceedings in the Madhya Pradesh High Court against state minister Vijay Shah for his remarks against Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi. An SIT has been constituted following the Supreme Court's instructions, with the matter set for further hearing in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:09 IST
Vijay Shah
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened in the legal proceedings against Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah, concerning his controversial remarks about Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi. On Wednesday, the apex court commanded the closure of proceedings at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, emphasizing its own jurisdiction over the issue.

In adherence to an earlier directive, the Madhya Pradesh government established a special investigation team (SIT) to delve into the case. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh queried the SIT for an update on the ongoing investigation, which has reportedly involved the seizing of relevant devices. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted ongoing parallel proceedings, which the Supreme Court has now annulled.

The bench extended interim protection against Shah's arrest and scheduled the next hearing for early July. The court distinctly rejected any external interventions, underlining its determination to keep the issue apolitical. Shah previously faced censure and expressed remorse following widespread criticism for his remarks about Col Qureshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

