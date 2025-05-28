Left Menu

NATO Backs Czech Republic in Cybersecurity Dispute with China

NATO supports the Czech Republic after Prague accused China of a malicious cyber campaign against its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed solidarity with Prague and noted the rising pattern of harmful cyber activities originating from China. Rutte's comments highlight growing international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:45 IST
NATO Backs Czech Republic in Cybersecurity Dispute with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO has expressed strong support for the Czech Republic in the wake of allegations against China for orchestrating a malicious cyber campaign targeting the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued a statement underscoring solidarity with Prague.

In his statement, Rutte affirmed NATO's backing of the Czech Republic, labeling the cyber incursion as part of a disturbing pattern of aggressive digital activities linked to China. The statement highlights an alarming increase in cybersecurity threats on a global scale.

This development marks a significant moment in international cybersecurity discourse, emphasizing the need for heightened digital defenses as nations confront Chinese cyber threats. NATO's stance underscores the growing international scrutiny of China's online actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025