Russian Forces Seize Strategic Settlements in Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry announced the capture of Kostyantynivka in Ukraine's Sumy region and Zelene Pole in Donetsk by Russian troops. Reuters has not independently verified this battlefield report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, Russian forces have reportedly seized control of the settlement of Kostyantynivka in Ukraine's Sumy region and Zelene Pole located in the Donetsk region. The Russian Defence Ministry made this announcement on Wednesday, asserting its continued advance in the ongoing conflict.

These strategic moves signify Russia's growing territorial gains in Ukraine, amid escalating tensions and international calls for restraint. The achievement, if confirmed, could represent a critical shift in the dynamics of the conflict, potentially impacting geopolitical relations.

However, Reuters has stated that it cannot independently verify the Russian Defence Ministry's claims, which adds an element of uncertainty to the unfolding situation. Such reports highlight the need for cautious analysis and verification amidst the complex realities of wartime information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

