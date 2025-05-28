Supreme Court Intervenes in Controversy Involving Minister's Remarks Against Army Officer
The Supreme Court has ordered the closure of proceedings in the Madhya Pradesh High Court against minister Vijay Shah for his derogatory comments about Col Sofiya Qureshi. A special investigation team is probing the case as per the Supreme Court’s directive, with interim measures extended until further review.
The Supreme Court has stepped in to halt ongoing proceedings in the Madhya Pradesh High Court involving state minister Vijay Shah's contentious statements about Col Sofiya Qureshi, noting its oversight of the matter.
Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta requested an update from the special investigation team formed by the state to investigate, revealing that the team has already seized relevant devices.
The bench upheld interim orders delaying Shah's arrest, scheduling the case for further consideration in July, and rejected attempts to politicize the proceedings.
