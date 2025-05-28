Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bihar Police Personnel Killed in Vehicle Mishap

Two Bihar Police personnel died and one was injured after their vehicle overturned in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The police team was en route to Surat, Gujarat, to arrest criminals. The surviving officer is stable and being treated in a hospital while coordination with local authorities continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tragedy struck the Bihar Police when two of their personnel were killed in a vehicle accident in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday morning. The mishap occurred as the Special Task Force was headed to Surat, Gujarat, for a high-stakes criminal apprehension.

The unfortunate incident took place at around 10 am when the team's vehicle lost control and overturned. Sub-inspector Mukund Murari and constable Vikash Kumar perished on the spot, while constable Jeevdhari Kumar sustained injuries but is now reported to be in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Authorities in Bihar remain in close coordination with their counterparts in Ratlam and nearby Indore to ensure proper medical care for the injured officer. Senior officers have been dispatched to Indore to oversee coordination and support efforts on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

