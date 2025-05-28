Tragedy Strikes: Bihar Police Personnel Killed in Vehicle Mishap

Tragedy struck the Bihar Police when two of their personnel were killed in a vehicle accident in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday morning. The mishap occurred as the Special Task Force was headed to Surat, Gujarat, for a high-stakes criminal apprehension.

The unfortunate incident took place at around 10 am when the team's vehicle lost control and overturned. Sub-inspector Mukund Murari and constable Vikash Kumar perished on the spot, while constable Jeevdhari Kumar sustained injuries but is now reported to be in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Authorities in Bihar remain in close coordination with their counterparts in Ratlam and nearby Indore to ensure proper medical care for the injured officer. Senior officers have been dispatched to Indore to oversee coordination and support efforts on the ground.

