Massive Ganja Haul in Telangana: Two Arrested in Major Drug Bust

In a significant drug bust, the Bhadradri Kothagudem police seized more than 830 kg of ganja, estimated at Rs 4.15 crore, on Wednesday. The operation led to the arrest of two men from Madhya Pradesh caught transporting the stash in Telangana.

The law enforcement team made the discovery during a routine vehicle check at Padamata Narsapuram village on May 27. Officials noted the sophisticated concealment of the ganja in a modified van, used to dodge detection while moving from Andhra Pradesh towards New Delhi.

Additional investigations revealed a network of buyers and sellers spread across Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district. A case has been filed, and pertinent items including the van and mobile phones have been confiscated. Police reports indicate a consistent crackdown on drug trafficking, already confiscating over 3,002 kg of ganja in 2025 alone.

