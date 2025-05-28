Left Menu

High Court Grants Bail: Student's Life 'Ruined' Over Social Media Post

A Pune student, 19, was released from jail after the Bombay High Court granted bail following her arrest for a social media post criticizing Indo-Pak hostilities. The court criticized both the Maharashtra government and her educational institution for harsh reactions that could have 'ruined her life.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Pune student's arrest over a social media post critiquing Indo-Pak hostilities has sparked controversy, culminating in a Bombay High Court intervention that overturned her bail and called out local authorities for excessive measures.

The 19-year-old's post, quickly deleted after backlash, led to her arrest and judicial custody, drawing criticism from both the state and her educational institution, Sinhgad Academy of Engineering.

The High Court condemned their actions, urging educational reform over punishment, and facilitated her immediate release to ensure she could sit for her examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

