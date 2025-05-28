German Court Denies Peruvian Farmer's Landmark Climate Lawsuit Against RWE

A German court has dismissed a landmark climate lawsuit brought by Peruvian farmer and mountain guide Saúl Luciano Lliuya, who claimed that global warming, fueled by energy giant RWE's historical emissions, jeopardized his home.

Lliuya argued that melting glaciers above his hometown of Huaraz, Peru, posed significant flooding risks. RWE countered by denying legal responsibility, attributing climate change to a multitude of global contributors.

The state court in Hamm concluded the decade-long case on Wednesday, stating that Lliuya cannot appeal further. The lawsuit was noted for its potential to set a precedent in addressing accountability for climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)