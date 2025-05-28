Bribery Bust: Maharashtra Officials Nabbed
Three officials from Raigad district, Maharashtra, were arrested for allegedly accepting bribes in a land record case, the ACB reports. Circle officer Amit Shigwan, talathi Srinivas Srirame, and peon Maruti Bhosle were involved. They had demanded Rs 50,000 to add a name to the records.
In a significant crackdown on corruption, three revenue department officials in Maharashtra's Raigad district have been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes, as reported by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The officials are accused of demanding money for adding a name to land records.
Identified as circle officer Amit Shigwan, talathi Srinivas Srirame, and Maruti Bhosle, a peon at the deputy treasury office in Mandangad, the accused were involved in a scheme involving a recent land purchase. Bhosle, acting as a middleman, demanded Rs 50,000 from a complainant and collected Rs 45,000, but did not pass it on to the others.
As negotiations broke down, Shigwan demanded an additional Rs 30,000 to complete the work. The ACB, upon being alerted, successfully caught Shigwan accepting the amount in a sting operation. All three officials are now in custody, facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
