NHRC Demands Answers in Jharkhand Custodial Death Case

The NHRC has issued notices to the Jharkhand government and police over the custodial death of a man in Deoghar district. The Commission has asked the state's chief secretary and police chief for a detailed report, including inquest and post-mortem findings, within six weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:13 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken serious note of a man's death while in police custody in Deoghar district, Jharkhand. The NHRC has issued notices to the state government and police, demanding a detailed explanation for the incident and adherence to set procedural guidelines.

According to reports, the deceased was detained for a cybercrime inquiry and allegedly faced physical torture during interrogation, leading to his death. The NHRC has expressed concern over potential human rights violations and has requested an explanation from the chief secretary and the director general of police.

The Commission has mandated a comprehensive report within six weeks, including inquest and post-mortem documentation, as well as a magisterial enquiry report to determine the cause of death. The incident continues to draw attention to custodial protocols and the treatment of detainees in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

