Justice Served: Rickshaw Puller Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Minors

A court in the city has handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 74-year-old rickshaw puller, found guilty of sexually assaulting two minors, aged six and seven, in the year 2021.

Additional Sessions Judge Manoj Kumar, who was overseeing the sentencing process, confirmed the man's conviction under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376AB of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to committing rape against a girl under 12 years of age.

The court reported that the convict engaged in digital rape multiple times. A ruling issued on April 17 emphasized the lasting mental and emotional impact his actions would have on the young victims. To rehabilitate and assist the victims, the judge awarded a compensation of Rs 21 lakh, split equally between the two girls.

(With inputs from agencies.)