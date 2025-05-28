Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Mahila Court Convicts Accused in High-Profile Sexual Assault Case

A Mahila Court found Gnanasekaran, a biriyani vendor, guilty of sexually assaulting an Anna University student. The case attracted political attention due to Gnanasekaran's alleged links with the ruling DMK, although the party distanced itself. Political leaders have responded, highlighting both justice served and unanswered questions.

Updated: 28-05-2025 18:33 IST
The Mahila Court has convicted A Gnanasekaran, a biriyani vendor, for the sexual assault of an Anna University student, following a high-profile case that captured the state's attention. The prosecution sought the maximum punishment for Gnanasekaran, whose alleged political connections with the ruling DMK party fueled further controversy.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed the verdict, with Stalin emphasizing quick justice for the victim and Palaniswami pointing out unresolved issues. The court found Gnanasekaran guilty after the prosecution presented strong documentary and forensic evidence.

The verdict, reached within five months, underscores a commitment to swift justice. The trial's focus on political affiliations and law enforcement's role prompted remarks from political figures across party lines, reflecting broader societal concerns about crime and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

