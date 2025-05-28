Left Menu

UAE Rebukes Israeli Ambassador Over Provocative Practices

The United Arab Emirates summoned the Israeli ambassador to express its disapproval of what it termed 'provocative practices' by Israeli extremists in Jerusalem. The UAE conveyed its concerns in a statement, although specific incidents were not detailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:36 IST
UAE Rebukes Israeli Ambassador Over Provocative Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) took diplomatic action by summoning the Israeli ambassador, expressing strong condemnation against provocative practices reportedly carried out by Israeli extremists in Jerusalem. This move highlights increased tensions in the region.

According to the state news agency WAM, the UAE stressed its disapproval but did not specify the exact incidents or actions that prompted this diplomatic note.

This development underscores the ongoing sensitivity and complexity of Jerusalem's political landscape, where any perceived aggression can have significant diplomatic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025