UAE Rebukes Israeli Ambassador Over Provocative Practices

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) took diplomatic action by summoning the Israeli ambassador, expressing strong condemnation against provocative practices reportedly carried out by Israeli extremists in Jerusalem. This move highlights increased tensions in the region.

According to the state news agency WAM, the UAE stressed its disapproval but did not specify the exact incidents or actions that prompted this diplomatic note.

This development underscores the ongoing sensitivity and complexity of Jerusalem's political landscape, where any perceived aggression can have significant diplomatic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)