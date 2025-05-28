Narcotics Mastermind Nabbed: International Drug Syndicate Kingpin Arrested
The 35-year-old Navi Mumbai resident was apprehended in Malaysia after a red-corner notice was issued against him.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully apprehended Navin Chichkar, a Navi Mumbai resident, alleged to be the mastermind of a transnational drug syndicate. Chichkar's arrest followed his deportation from Malaysia where he was located after a red-corner notice was issued by the NCB.
With multiple cases against him, Chichkar was sought after by the NCB in a significant crackdown on international narcotics operations. He will be brought back to Mumbai this Thursday, marking a critical step in law enforcement's continued battle against drug trafficking networks.
The operation was led by NCB zonal director Amit Ghawate and represents a major victory in the international fight against illegal narcotics, emphasizing the importance of global cooperation in law enforcement endeavors.
