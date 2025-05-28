IndusLaw Joins Forces with Global Firm CMS
IndusLaw has partnered with CMS, a global consortium of independent law firms. This collaboration promises enhanced legal support for CMS’s multinational clients in India and vice versa. IndusLaw will fully onboard by 2025, maintaining its independence while adopting the CMS brand across international markets.
IndusLaw, a prominent full-service law firm in India, has announced joining CMS, an international organization comprising independent law firms.
According to IndusLaw's statement, the firm anticipates completing its onboarding process by the end of 2025. As part of this collaboration, the law firm will extend legal services to CMS's multinational clients seeking entry and operations in the Indian market. Conversely, the extensive CMS network, consisting of over 6,800 lawyers across more than 45 countries, will aid clients aiming to expand internationally from India.
Despite aligning with CMS, IndusLaw will maintain its autonomy, embodying CMS's approach of combining strong local expertise with a global perspective. IndusLaw will continue to function independently while adopting the CMS brand model.
