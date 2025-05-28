Left Menu

Justice Sought Amid Political Tensions: The Case of Vimal Negi

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, is committed to ensuring justice for the family of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi. The case, which has stirred political tensions in the state, has been handed over to the CBI following mysterious circumstances surrounding Negi's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:48 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government is steadfast in its commitment to deliver justice to the family of Vimal Negi, the HPPCL chief engineer who was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh assured full cooperation with the CBI, which is investigating the case.

Speaking to the media, Singh emphasized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's unwavering stance on ensuring accountability and actions against misconduct. The government will not tolerate indiscipline, he stated, while urging the opposition BJP to refrain from politicizing the case.

The opposition has accused the government of a cover-up, but Singh dismissed these claims, reiterating the state's willingness to work with the CBI as directed by the High Court. He further condemned any political maneuvering by the BJP, calling for unity in ensuring justice for Negi.

