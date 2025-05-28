Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Imprisoned After Pet Dog Bites Neighbor in Lift

A magistrate's court sentenced Rishabh Patel to four months in prison after his dog bit a neighbor in a lift. The incident occurred in 2018 in Worli. Patel was fined Rs 4,000, and found guilty under IPC sections 324 and 289 for negligent handling of an animal.

In a significant court ruling, Rishabh Patel, a resident of Worli, has been sentenced to four months of prison time after his pet Husky bit a neighbor inside a residential lift.

The incident, dating back to February 1, 2018, saw Patel's dog attack complainant Ramik Shah despite requests to wait for the next lift ride due to Shah's young son's fear of dogs.

The court found Patel guilty under IPC sections 324 and 289 and imposed a Rs 4,000 fine, highlighting neglect both towards his pet and fellow residents, as revealed by CCTV footage.

