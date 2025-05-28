Tragic Domestic Altercation Leads to Fatal Stabbing in Kaimara
A domestic dispute between a couple in Kaimara resulted in the tragic death of a 26-year-old woman named Keerthi, who was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her husband, Abhinesh. The incident has prompted a murder investigation as police search for the suspect, who fled the scene.
In a tragic incident in Kaimara, a 26-year-old woman named Keerthi was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband during a domestic altercation, according to police reports. The couple, who have a two-year-old daughter, had been married for three years.
Police revealed the altercation occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a disagreement escalated, leading to a violent outburst by Keerthi's 32-year-old husband, Abhinesh. In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked her with a kitchen knife, inflicting 8 to 10 stab wounds.
Following the attack, Abhinesh fled the scene, leaving Keerthi fatally wounded. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared dead on arrival. Law enforcement has registered a murder case and is actively searching for the suspect.
