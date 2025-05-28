Left Menu

Tragic Domestic Altercation Leads to Fatal Stabbing in Kaimara

A domestic dispute between a couple in Kaimara resulted in the tragic death of a 26-year-old woman named Keerthi, who was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her husband, Abhinesh. The incident has prompted a murder investigation as police search for the suspect, who fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkamagaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:02 IST
Tragic Domestic Altercation Leads to Fatal Stabbing in Kaimara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Kaimara, a 26-year-old woman named Keerthi was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband during a domestic altercation, according to police reports. The couple, who have a two-year-old daughter, had been married for three years.

Police revealed the altercation occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a disagreement escalated, leading to a violent outburst by Keerthi's 32-year-old husband, Abhinesh. In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked her with a kitchen knife, inflicting 8 to 10 stab wounds.

Following the attack, Abhinesh fled the scene, leaving Keerthi fatally wounded. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared dead on arrival. Law enforcement has registered a murder case and is actively searching for the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025