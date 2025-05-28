Netanyahu Confirms Elimination of Hamas Leader Mohammad Sinwar

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the elimination of Mohammad Sinwar, the Hamas Gaza chief. Sinwar was a principal target due to his role as a leader within the militant group, and his demise follows an Israeli strike earlier this month.

Addressing the Israeli parliament, Netanyahu confirmed the death of Sinwar, along with other key Hamas figures, signifying a pivotal moment in Israel's ongoing conflict with the group. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's strides towards decisively defeating Hamas.

In addition to military measures, Israel is now overseeing food distribution in Gaza through a U.S.-backed aid system. The move indicates an extension of control beyond military actions, although Hamas has yet to confirm Sinwar's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)