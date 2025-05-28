Glacial Collapse Triggers Swiss Alps Avalanche

A large section of a glacier in the Swiss Alps detached on Wednesday afternoon, leading to a torrent of ice and rock descending towards a mountain village previously evacuated due to rockslide risks, authorities reported.

Matthias Ebener, a spokesperson for local authorities, described the scene as an 'unbelievable amount of material' plummeting into the valley, while confirming that no human casualties have been recorded.

The village of Blatten, home to approximately 300 residents in the Loetschental valley of southern Switzerland, was evacuated earlier this month when experts warned that rock loosened on the slopes above posed an avalanche threat.